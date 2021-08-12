Man who supplied gun in murder of Chicago police officer has ties to Madison

A man who allegedly supplied the gun used to shoot and kill a Chicago police officer used to be a Madison resident and was previously convicted of a felony for stealing from a group of people on the Far West Side in 2018.
Eric Morgan, 22, a former Madison resident, is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction and obstruction of justice in the Saturday killing of 29-year-old police officer Ella French.
Morgan's brother, Emonte Morgan, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting. Another officer was critically injured in the incident, and a third was hospitalized.
The brothers and a woman were in an SUV when Chicago police pulled them over because of expired plates. Eric initially listened to officers and got out of the SUV. But Emonte struggled with officers, pulled a handgun out of his waistband and started firing several shots, striking French once in the head and a 39-year-old officer in his right eye, right shoulder and brain, Cook County prosecutor James Murphy told a judge Tuesday.
Eric had run off during the struggle and the third officer ran after him, but they both came back when the gunshots were fired, Murphy said. The third officer exchanged gunfire with Emonte, hitting him in the abdomen. Eric took the gun from his brother, and was arrested in a yard where he was trying to dump the gun.
Eric Morgan had another man, Jamel Danzy, 29, buy the firearm from a licensed gun dealer in Hammond. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Danzy knew Morgan was not allowed to have a gun because of Morgan's felony record.
Morgan's prior felony was from a conviction in Madison. He was sentenced to three years of probation in June 2019 for theft from a person as a party to a crime, according to Dane County court records.
Morgan was initially arrested for armed robbery after he and another man took $180 from four Dodgeville residents in the Flower Lane and Gammon Road area June 1, 2018, according to Madison police's initial report of the incident. Morgan plead guilty to the lesser charge of felony theft.
Morgan lived in Madison on Gammon Road until September 2018, when he moved to Chicago, according to court records.
A Facebook page that appears to be Morgan's states that he graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 2015.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.