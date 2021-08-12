Man who supplied gun in murder of Chicago police officer has ties to Madison

A man who allegedly supplied the gun used to shoot and kill a Chicago police officer used to be a Madison resident and was previously convicted of a felony for stealing from a group of people on the Far West Side in 2018.

Eric Morgan, 22, a former Madison resident, is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction and obstruction of justice in the Saturday killing of 29-year-old police officer Ella French.

Morgan's brother, Emonte Morgan, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting. Another officer was critically injured in the incident, and a third was hospitalized.

The brothers and a woman were in an SUV when Chicago police pulled them over because of expired plates. Eric initially listened to officers and got out of the SUV. But Emonte struggled with officers, pulled a handgun out of his waistband and started firing several shots, striking French once in the head and a 39-year-old officer in his right eye, right shoulder and brain, Cook County prosecutor James Murphy told a judge Tuesday.