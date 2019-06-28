Man who stole Jayme Closs' clothing from family home after she was abducted gets probation

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AS RAIN ENDS IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... GUSTY WINDS TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN THROUGH NOON TODAY DUE TO A WAKE LOW MOVING ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. THESE WINDS WILL LAST FOR LESS THAN AN HOUR AND WILL BEGIN JUST AS THE RAIN COMES TO AN END. AT 10AM, SOME OF THE GUSTIER LOCATIONS WERE PLATTEVILLE AND MINERAL POINT. THE END OF THE RAIN WAS MOVING SOUTHEAST THROUGH SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN.