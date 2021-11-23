Man who shot woman and then himself dies, woman out of hospital, Oregon police say

A man who shot a woman and then himself on Nov. 8 at an apartment in the village of Oregon has died, while the woman has been released from a hospital, police reported.
At 7:49 a.m. on Nov. 8, Oregon police and Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an apartment in a building at 555 S. Perry Parkway after a woman called to report she had a gunshot wound, Oregon Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf said in a statement.
As police were approaching the apartment, they heard shots fired, and when they entered the residence they found a man and woman both with gunshot wounds, and a dog that had been shot to death, Pagenkopf said.
The man and woman, who were in a domestic relationship, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Pagenkopf said.
In a statement last week, Oregon police said the 28-year-old man later died at the hospital, while the 29-year-old woman was released.
No identities were released.
The dog killed by the man belonged to the woman. Another small dog was safely removed from the apartment, police said.