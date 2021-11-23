 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who shot woman and then himself dies, woman out of hospital, Oregon police say
alert

Man who shot woman and then himself dies, woman out of hospital, Oregon police say

Oregon police squad car new tight crop
Oregon Police Department

A man who shot a woman and then himself on Nov. 8 at an apartment in the village of Oregon has died, while the woman has been released from a hospital, police reported.

At 7:49 a.m. on Nov. 8, Oregon police and Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an apartment in a building at 555 S. Perry Parkway after a woman called to report she had a gunshot wound, Oregon Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf said in a statement.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

As police were approaching the apartment, they heard shots fired, and when they entered the residence they found a man and woman both with gunshot wounds, and a dog that had been shot to death, Pagenkopf said.

The man and woman, who were in a domestic relationship, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Pagenkopf said.

In a statement last week, Oregon police said the 28-year-old man later died at the hospital, while the 29-year-old woman was released.

No identities were released.

The dog killed by the man belonged to the woman. Another small dog was safely removed from the apartment, police said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics