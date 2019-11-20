A Dane County judge on Wednesday sentenced a Madison man who fired gunshots during a fight near La Follette High School last year, including one that struck a 16-year-old student, to four years in prison.
Circuit Judge John Hyland said he chose the sentence for Duan S. Briggs, 22, because the Sept. 26, 2018, incident was too serious for him to allow Briggs back into the community on probation and requires a prison sentence "because of the nature and the gravity of what you did."
Briggs was convicted in August of first-degree reckless injury for shooting Isaiah Davis, 16, during what was to be a fight in a residential area near La Follette. A jury declined to convict Briggs of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Briggs was also convicted of two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. He received concurrent prison sentences for those convictions. Briggs will also be on extended supervision for six years after his release from prison.
Hyland said he agreed with the jury this was not attempted first-degree intentional homicide, because he didn't believe what Briggs did was an intentional act, "but that you acted in a manner that you knew there was that potential" to kill or seriously injure someone.
"I have to believe that what happens here keeps someone from doing something similar," Hyland said.
Briggs' lawyer, David Bolles, asked for a long period of probation with a year in jail as a condition of probation. He argued the courtroom packed full of Briggs' supporters, along with a dozen letters written to Hyland on Briggs' behalf, shows Briggs has the support to remain in the community and would not be a threat to public safety.
Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess asked for an eight-year prison sentence. He said it was not a sentence he sought lightly but reflects the risk Briggs posed by firing gunshots that day toward a group of people on a public street.
One of the shots struck Davis, while another entered a car that was being driven past.
"We're lucky there wasn't a dead body that day," Hess said.
None of the victims of the incident spoke in court.
Members of Briggs' family urged Hyland not to send him to prison. His mother, Lakesha Briggs, said her son is "caring" and "well-mannered."
"He's not perfect but I swear to God he is not the person the state wants you to believe he is," she said.
Briggs' grandmother, Carolyn Briggs Morgan, said Briggs is a "meek young man." She told Hyland she fears that if he went to prison "he will become a hardened criminal instead of that meek young man."