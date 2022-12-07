Man who shot his stepbrother to death in Madison charged with homicide

A Madison man shot his stepbrother to death last month on the city's South Side after a physical fight that began over drugs, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

The complaint charged Edward I. Smith, 40, with first-degree intentional homicide for the Nov. 22 shooting death of Santrie M. Riley, 36, of Madison, also known as Shantarie Riley, which happened in the 100 block of East Lakeside Street.

The complaint also charged Sierra R. Dorsey, 30, of Fitchburg, with harboring or aiding a felon after she was found on Dec. 5 to be driving Smith around even though Smith had told her by then that he had killed Riley.

Smith appeared in court Wednesday where Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail at $1 million. Dorsey's bail was set at $1,000.

According to the complaint:

A witness at a construction site in the 100 block of East Lakeside Street told police that around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 22, he was working when he heard yelling and saw a small silver SUV stopped in the street. Two men, later identified as Riley and Smith, were standing behind the SUV.

The man identified as Riley was standing over Smith and punching him in the face while yelling at Smith, "Don't (expletive) with me!"

Riley then helped Smith back to his feet and walked Smith to the front passenger side door of the SUV. He opened the door and appeared to be trying to help Smith into the SUV. The witness turned his attention back to his work.

The man then heard two to three gunshots and looked back toward the SUV. He told police he saw Smith walk at a normal pace away from the SUV holding a small semiautomatic handgun, then fire three more shots in the general direction of a utility pole and a Ford F150 pickup truck.

The man said he briefly ran further into the construction site to warn co-workers about the shooting. When he turned back, Smith and the SUV were gone. He saw Riley on the ground bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound and called 911.

Dorsey was contacted the next day and told police Riley had been at her home the day before to retrieve the key to a storage unit. That night, she said, she was told by a family member that Smith had shot Riley, who was Smith's stepbrother. She said she has a child with Smith, but did not know where Smith was.

A silver Acura SUV, which was later found to operate with a fob that was located in Riley's pocket, was found on Dec. 1 in the parking lot of the Target store on Junction Road on Madison's Far West Side.

A review of store security video showed the SUV arrived at Target on Nov. 22 at 1:45 p.m., about a half-hour after the shooting. A short time later, a person later seen to be Smith was seen smoking a cigarette and then walking into the store, where he went into a bathroom and emerged later wearing different clothes.

Police learned Smith was at a home in the 200 block of Harding Street on Madison's East Side. On Dec. 5 officers saw him leave the home and get into the passenger seat of a minivan. The van was stopped a short time later at Walter and Richard streets, and Smith was arrested. Dorsey was driving.

In a second statement, Dorsey told police she knew Smith was wanted for Riley's death. She said he had called her on Dec. 4 and told her to come to a bar on Fair Oaks Avenue on the city's East Side, and to shut off her phone in case police were following her.

After meeting him, she told police, they spent the night driving to various stores to buy clothes and shoes for Smith. At one point, Dorsey told police, Smith told her that on Nov. 22, he was in the Acura SUV with Riley, and they argued about drugs.

The fight spilled out into the street, she said Smith told her, and Riley was hitting him. Smith told her he shot Riley and fled in the SUV, which he parked at Target. He said he left the gun in the area near Target.

While driving around, she told police, they went to Target to retrieve the gun but the SUV was already gone. After they finished shopping, she said, Dorsey told her to take him to the address on Harding Street.

A probable cause affidavit continued her statement:

After arriving at Harding Street, Dorsey and Smith went out to a bar with another man who was at the Harding Street home, then went back to Harding, drank and hung out. Later, they went to another bar on the East Side, drank and played darts.

At one point, Dorsey told police, Smith got upset for no reason and left on foot. Dorsey and the other man found Smith on Atwood Avenue and drove back to Harding Street, where they again hung out. Smith told Dorsey that he hoped she wasn't going to turn against him, she said.

They wanted more alcohol so Dorsey drove to a bar to buy a bottle of vodka. While there, she told police, she used the bar's phone to call her mother because her cellphone was still turned off.

The morning of Dec. 5, after spending the night at the Harding Street home, Smith had Dorsey drive him to a liquor store. While driving back to Harding Street, police pulled them over.