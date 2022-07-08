Man who shot driver in attempted Madison carjacking gets 10 years in prison

A 20-year-old man convicted of shooting another man more than a year ago during an attempted carjacking on Madison's East Side was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Jakel D. Jones, of Fitchburg, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon in the Jan. 29, 2021, shooting in the 4200 block of Maher Avenue. He was also sentenced to eight years of supervision once he's released. Jones has been in the Dane County Jail since the day of the shooting on either $30,000 or $35,000 bond. He will get time off his sentence for the time he's been in jail on the carjacking charge and two other previous cases that had also been pending.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Jones and another person who was not identified were working together to set up the car theft. But when it happened, the complaint states, the man later identified as Jones shot the driver, leaving him with a serious gunshot wound that traveled through his abdomen, striking his small intestine, colon, liver and bladder, according to the complaint. Jones was caught by police shortly after fleeing the scene.

During a bail hearing on Feb. 3, 2021, Jones' then-attorney said the then-18-year-old was a student at Madison's La Follette High School and indigent.

At the time of the shooting, Jones was out of custody on $1,000 bail posted by his mother after he was charged with armed robbery for a June 25, 2020, incident. Before that, Jones had been free on a signature bond after he was charged with taking and driving a vehicle without consent. Those charges were dismissed as part of his April plea in the carjacking case.