A man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant, then fled into the UW Arboretum where police spent more than two hours looking for him in frigid weather, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison.
Christian Killian, 33, of Madison, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge James Peterson to a three-year term of supervised release.
Killian pleaded guilty in May to robbing the Pizza Hut, 520 S. Park St., on Jan. 29. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Killian demanded money from a clerk at the restaurant, and when the clerk asked if he was joking, Killian opened his coat and held a revolver close to his chest.
Officers who converged on the Arboretum looking for Killian saw him holding a gun, but he ignored commands to stop and kept running in frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills. When he was arrested, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, he was carrying a speed loader, used to quickly load a revolver, and stolen money.
Killian was treated at a hospital for weather-related injuries.