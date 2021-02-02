Man who repeatedly stabbed roommate gets 22-year mental commitment

A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing a roommate in 2019, but was found not legally responsible for the crime due to mental illness, was ordered committed Tuesday to the state Department of Health Services for 22 years.

Luke R. Faircloth, 28, will begin his commitment at a state mental institution, where he will remain until he receives treatment and has convinced a judge that he is no longer a danger to himself or others. He would still remain under DHS supervision once he is released.

"This is what should happen, unfortunately," Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said. "In this situation, we have few other choices."

Under state law, Faircloth may first petition a court for conditional release from the institution after six months, and every six months thereafter.

Faircloth pleaded guilty in December to first-degree reckless injury for stabbing his roommate on Feb. 10, 2019, at the home where they lived in the 800 block of South Midvale Boulevard on Madison's West Side.

Faircloth was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A criminal complaint states Faircloth claimed the victim owed him money and that Faircloth stabbed the man six times in the kitchen of the home.