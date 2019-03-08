A Waunakee man who shot his neighbor to death in her home last summer was ordered committed to a state mental hospital Friday after he pleaded no contest to the killing, and was subsequently found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
A state prosecutor and lawyers for Ronald D. Jenne, who turned 75 on Wednesday, agreed with the findings of two doctors, one hired by each side, that Jenne lacked the capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions or obey the law when he shot and killed his neighbor, Julie Anderson, 54, on Aug. 17 at the condominium building on Kearney Way in Waunakee, where they lived.
After answering a series of mostly "yes" and "no" questions from Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford, Jenne pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Anderson and first-degree reckless endangerment for pointing his gun at Anderson's 15-year-old son.
Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford ordered Jenne committed for life to the state Department of Health Services and ordered that he be kept in a state mental institution. Under state law, however, Jenne can petition every six months for release from the institution to serve his commitment in the community.
Jenne's commitment was the result of a plea agreement between Assistant District Attorney William Brown and Jenne's lawyers, Jonas Bednarek and Marcus Berghahn. None of the actions taken Friday were contested by either side.
Anderson's death has forever changed the lives of her family, said her daughter, Whitney Pope. Pope said she has suddenly found herself the mother figure for her teenage brother, in addition to being a mother to her own children.
"We're lost," she said. "We don't have a mom. My kids don't have a grandma anymore."
She called what the family went through "a life-changing experience that we are probably not ever going to come back from. Nothing is ever going to be the same."
Pope said her mother was "the sweetest person in the world," adding, "This is something I guess I will never understand. Never understand."
"I honestly pray one day I can find forgiveness, but it's hard," she said.
As part of his plea, Jenne, a retired accountant for the state of Wisconsin, agreed to the facts stated in a criminal complaint that charged him with the crimes. According to the complaint, after shooting Anderson he told police, "I guess it was worth what I did."
The complaint gives no clear indication of why Jenne shot Anderson.
The complaint states that late the afternoon of Aug. 17, Anderson arrived home, followed closely by Jenne, who was angry and yelling curse words, Anderson's son, Justin Anderson, told police.
He said Jenne yelled, "You know what," and pulled a gun out of his pocket, and when Julie Anderson told Jenne to go outside, he replied, "No," and shot her three times.
After shooting her, Jenne went back to his apartment and wrote "Shot Julie" on the Aug. 17 entry of his planning calendar, according to a search warrant filed in the case.
The warrant states that Jenne's family told police he suffers from depression and anxiety. It also states that police had been to Jenne's apartment about three months before the shooting, when he called 911 to report that President Donald Trump was trying to kill him.