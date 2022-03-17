Man who killed, dismembered his parents is sentenced to life without parole

A judge on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old Windsor man life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing, dismembering and attempting to incinerate his parents in the family fireplace.

It took a jury only two hours on Jan. 20 to find Chandler Halderson guilty of two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person in the deaths of his parents, 50-year-old Bart, and 53-year-old Krista Halderson.

Its decision followed a week and a half of often-gruesome prosecution testimony and other evidence asserting that Chandler shot his parents in the home they shared, then cut up their bodies before first trying to burn them in the family fireplace and then dumping them along the Wisconsin River and at the rural property of the partner of his then-girlfriend's mother.

Although he offered no defense and called no witnesses during the trial, Halderson on Thursday did speak up for the first time, saying he planned to appeal his conviction and asking any attorney watching the proceeding to contact him.

Halderson was forced to attend his sentencing after Circuit Judge John Hyland denied his motion on March 11 to skip the hearing. He did not take the stand in his own defense during trial and his attorneys called no witnesses on his behalf. Prosecutors believe he committed the crimes after his father discovered he'd been lying to the world for months or years about attending college, having a job at American Family Insurance, being part of a rescue dive team and, most recently, being hired to work in Florida for SpaceX.

In victim impact statements filed with the court before Thursday's hearing, two people who identified themselves as Chandler's brother Mitchell's fiancée and a "best friend" to Bart and Krista called on Hyland to impose life behind bars.

The friend, identified in court documents only as JAH, called Krista a "bubbly person" who was kind, considerate and encouraging, and Bart was remembered for helping his sons attain Eagle Scout status.

"If Chandler could do this to his own family, just imagine what he could do to someone he did not love," the friend wrote.

Mitchell's fiancée, identified in court documents only as CAN, said Krista "always made me feel at home" and called Bart a "great handyman" who "helped us set up many things when we moved into our new home."

As for Chandler, "given the fact that he was capable of such calculated and horrific acts of murder, I do not believe my family would be safe if he were to ever be released from prison," she writes.

Halderson was arrested on July 8, a day after he told the Dane County Sheriff's Office his parents had left for a Fourth of July trip to the family cabin with an unidentified couple on July 2 and never returned — a story investigators soon started poking holes in.

In reality, prosecutors argued, Chandler shot his father in the back on July 1 and his mother a few hours later when she arrived home from work. As he sought over the holiday weekend to cover up the crime, Halderson kept his parents' body parts in a freezer in the basement, the prosecution theorized, even as his then-girlfriend spent the night. Some of Krista's remains were never found.

