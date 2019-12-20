Man who kidnapped Jayme Closs: She was 'terrified of me'

“I just trusted her and that, she wouldn't try to get out," he said.

Patterson told police he initially threatened to kill Jayme if she made noise or moved. He said that once they arrived at his cabin, he burned her clothes and dressed her in his clothes, then laid her on the bed. He said she fell asleep, and he felt sick about what he had done and slept on the couch.

He said that he gave her food and water, but she wouldn't eat at first. And, he said, she “learned quickly" that he would get angry over nothing, so she was nice to him so he wouldn't hurt her. He said he initially thought he'd get caught, but as time went by, he believed he'd get away with it and didn't feel as bad.

According to the transcript, he was counting on “mind things” to keep Jayme from running. He also forced her to be quiet when his father or others came over. “Like at first I would say that, you know you have it really good here, I’m treating you good, and she’d be like yeah OK. ... I was like, you could have it a lot worse here," he said.

At one point, he said, he was drunk and feeling guilty so he let Jayme write a letter to her aunt, to let her family know she was alive. He said he planned to drop that letter off, but told police that it was still in the cabin when he was arrested.

