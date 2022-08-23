Man who got out of semi did not try to abduct girl near Middleton High School, police say

Contrary to what has been reported on social media, a man who was in a semi-tractor trailer did not try to abduct a girl near Middleton High School on Monday, Middleton police reported.

“The information provided in the course of our investigation does not support that report” of an attempted abduction, Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement.

A 16-year-old girl told police that at around noon on Monday she was walking northbound in the 2200 block of Parmenter Street when a white semi-tractor with a white trailer and no markings pulled up next to her and stopped. A man got out of the passenger side and asked her if she had a boyfriend, she did not respond, became uncomfortable, and ran away, Geiszler said.

When she looked back, the man and the semi were gone. She did not report that the subject tried to grab her, as was reported on social media, Geiszler said.

The man was described as a taller, skinny, and fit black male with slightly longer than average hair, and gold teeth on the top and bottom.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-824-7300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.