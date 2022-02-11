Man who fled Milwaukee Street crash charged with reckless homicide

A Madison driver who fled from an East Side crash last month that critically injured a woman, causing her death two days later, was charged Friday with second-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run causing death.

Marcus N. Longino, 27, also faces charges related to his behavior after the crash, when he went into a nearby home, armed himself with a knife and a golf club and threatened police officers until his eventual surrender following a three-hour standoff, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The home's owner, Angela Zimpel, said in court Friday that Longino left her home destroyed and members of her family traumatized.

The Jan. 29 crash caused the death of Barbara Olson, 65, of Madison. The complaint states she died on Jan. 31 at UW Hospital from blunt force trauma injuries she received in the crash.

In addition to the homicide and hit-and-run charges, the complaint charges Longino with burglary, failure to comply with police, felony criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon. The charges for Olson's death alone each carry up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Witnesses told police that a Toyota Avalon was speeding with its driver's door open on Milwaukee Street, at speeds estimated up to 60 mph. The car blew past vehicles waiting at a red light at the Stoughton Road interchange, then smashed into a Pontiac Vibe that had a green light and was turning left onto Milwaukee Street, the complaint states.

A man later identified as Longino got out of the Avalon. Witnesses said after he got out of the car, he was screaming loudly, using profanity, saying that he "didn't do this," the complaint states.

Longino headed on foot toward the Kwik Trip convenience store nearby, then shortly after that, he barricaded himself inside a nearby home on Belmont Road. Two of the home's occupants told police Longino was their brother's brother.

They told police Longino "wasn't himself," and that he was "high, or he was drunk, or he was on something."

Police at the crash scene found a syringe in the Avalon, later found to contain liquid methamphetamine, the complaint states.

Standoff begins

After police arrived at the Belmont Road home, the complaint states, Longino refused to come out, telling police to "get away," and warning that he would stab officers and kill himself if they approached. A girl was still inside the home and Longino would not let her leave for more than an hour. At one point, he threatened to blow up the house.

After Longino surrendered, the complaint states, he talked nonstop about how the Avalon was "rigged" and how it was a "bait car."

In court Friday, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said Longino claimed police had rigged the car and were controlling it, causing the crash. Longino also claimed the steering wheel was loose and the brakes were bad, the complaint states, but the owner of the car, a cousin who said he had not given Longino permission to take it, said the car had been serviced only two days earlier.

Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set bail for Longino at $150,000 in the case, adding another $12,000 for three other cases Longino faces. Asmus noted the bail was probably academic because Longino is also on a state Department of Corrections hold after having absconded from his extended supervision.

Out of prison

Court and state corrections records indicate Longino was released from prison in April 2020 after serving a year-long sentence for fraud against a financial institution. In the same case, he had received an imposed-and-stayed 18-month prison sentence for forgery, but that was revoked by DOC.

Later, in December 2020, he also received an imposed-and-stayed prison sentence for theft from a financial institution — essentially bank robbery — and was referred to the drug court program. He was kicked out of the program in July and, according to court records, went on to commit more alleged crimes that included driving a car without consent and eluding police, theft, and the traffic homicide incident.

Olson's daughter, who was not identified by name, appeared in court Friday to ask that the justice system get it right with Longino this time so that he doesn't hurt anyone else.

"I am putting my faith in this justice system, the same justice system that has already failed my family and society by allowing this individual to be on the streets in the first place," she said. "I am asking this justice system to do its job and to deny this individual the opportunity to do more damage to society and to other families as he has already done to mine."

'It's all failed'

Brown conceded that the system let down Olson and her family.

What Longino did, Brown said, was "egregious on its face, but what made it more egregious was he did it while he was absconding from probation at the time, perhaps the second or third time he had been on an absconding warrant from DOC probation."

"It's all failed," Brown said. "The system has totally failed in protecting these folks and I feel their anger is correctly targeted at the criminal justice system who's allowed this to happen."

Olson's daughter said the pain and horror that her family has gone through is difficult to put into words. Her mother, she said, was unrecognizable in her hospital bed, as she and her grandmother held her hands when Olson died.

"My heart is broken," she said. "The person who tethers you to this world, the one person who makes you feel like you belong somewhere, this person has been taken from me. There is no love like a mother's love and there is no substitute for the love that a mother has for their child. I am lost."

She said her 91-year-old grandmother relied on Olson for care, as did Olson's younger sister, who has cerebral palsy and is disabled.

