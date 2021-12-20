Man who fired shots in air during argument Downtown arrested after foot chase, Madison police say

A man who fired shots in the air during an argument Downtown early Sunday morning was arrested after a foot chase, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the area of West Gilman Street and University Avenue about 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired and arriving officers found three spent .45-caliber casings and one live .45-caliber round on West Gilman Street near the Cheba Hut, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

Witnesses told officers that a man had been in an argument with several other people in the middle of Gilman Street and fired three shots in the air, causing all parties to quickly leave the area, Hannah said.

About a half hour later, a witness told police that a man walking towards officers was the gunman, Hannah said.

After officers told the man to stop, he ran and after a short foot pursuit, police arrested the man, who was in possession of a black .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, Hannah said.