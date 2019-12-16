You are the owner of this article.
Man who fired shots arrested after stand-off on Far East Side, Madison police say

A man who allegedly fired shots was arrested after a stand-off on the Far East Side on Friday, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Seven Pines Avenue on a report of someone shooting a gun, and a sergeant who arrived on the scene heard several more shots and then saw a suspect go into a residence on Seven Pines Avenue, Sgt. Galen Wiering said.

No injuries were reported.

A perimeter was established around the residence and officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, who was taken into custody by SWAT team personnel Friday night after a stand-off of several hours, Wiering said.

The suspect, Fredrick Jackson, 58, was arrested on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Wiering said.

Far East Side gun battle, SWAT raid tied to shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area

