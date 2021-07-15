Man who fired gunshots at deputies from moving car during chase sentenced to more than 13 years in prison

A man who fired gunshots at sheriff's deputies until the gun's magazine was empty, while his girlfriend sped away from a traffic stop, will spend more than 13 years in prison, a judge said Thursday.

Michael D. Parks, 39, of Madison, maintained he wasn't firing to hit either of the two Dane County sheriff's deputies that were pursuing the car in which Parks was a passenger last summer, but was only trying to make the deputies stop chasing his girlfriend's car.

But Circuit Judge Ellen Berz said if that were the case, the green light of a laser sight mounted on the handgun Parks was firing should not have been visible to Deputy Nick Krohn, driving the first squad car, or seen on the dashboard video of the incident played in court on Thursday.

Instead, the video showed, the green laser light could be seen first, followed by flashes and popping sounds as Parks fired the gun he held out the passenger side window of his girlfriend's Toyota Prius, which forced Krohn to take evasive action to avoid being struck by bullets.

"I have to disagree with defense counsel that if Mr. Parks had intended to shoot the deputy he would have hit the squad car," Berz said. At 80 to 90 mph, "it's very hard to hit a moving target intentionally," Berz said. "It doesn't mean you weren't intending to hit the squad."