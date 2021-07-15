Man who fired gunshots at deputies from moving car during chase sentenced to more than 13 years in prison

A man who fired gunshots at sheriff's deputies until the gun's magazine was empty, while his girlfriend sped away from a traffic stop, will spend more than 13 years in prison, a judge said Thursday.
Michael D. Parks, 39, of Madison, maintained he wasn't firing to hit either of the two Dane County sheriff's deputies that were pursuing the car in which Parks was a passenger last summer, but was only trying to make the deputies stop chasing his girlfriend's car.
But Circuit Judge Ellen Berz said if that were the case, the green light of a laser sight mounted on the handgun Parks was firing should not have been visible to Deputy Nick Krohn, driving the first squad car, or seen on the dashboard video of the incident played in court on Thursday.
Instead, the video showed, the green laser light could be seen first, followed by flashes and popping sounds as Parks fired the gun he held out the passenger side window of his girlfriend's Toyota Prius, which forced Krohn to take evasive action to avoid being struck by bullets.
"I have to disagree with defense counsel that if Mr. Parks had intended to shoot the deputy he would have hit the squad car," Berz said. At 80 to 90 mph, "it's very hard to hit a moving target intentionally," Berz said. "It doesn't mean you weren't intending to hit the squad."
At a hearing attended by officers that included new Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Berz sentenced Parks to a total of 13½ years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Parks pleaded guilty in April to two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. He originally had been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
The sentence will begin in about two years, after Parks finishes serving sentences for earlier crimes for which his state Department of Corrections supervision was revoked following his arrest for the shooting incident.
Parks and his girlfriend, Amber-Rose Virnig, 30, of Friendship, were stopped by Krohn on Highway N late on Aug. 31 for a burned-out headlight. During the stop, Parks provided a false name, and Virnig appeared to be impaired. When asked to step out of the car, Virnig drove off, starting a pursuit that went from the town of Pleasant Springs to Cottage Grove, where Virnig and Parks abandoned the car and fled.
Deputies found the gun, its magazine empty and laser sight still turned on, left behind in the car.
While Parks has a long criminal history, much of it appeared to be drug-related. His attorney, Steven Zaleski, argued for a shorter prison term that would be treatment-focused and begin at the same time as Parks' present sentences. He said Parks' crimes have been mainly drug-related, and this incident occurred while Parks was on heroin and Xanax.
But Berz said while Parks does not have a violent history, "clearly you have turned a corner."
"You turned a corner and went straight to the top of violence," Berz said.
"I regret very much what I did," Parks told Berz. He said his actions were "bad decisions fueled by the desire not to be" cut off from the drugs he was addicted to.
Virnig, who has pleaded guilty to harboring or aiding a felon and eluding police, is scheduled to be sentenced by Berz on Wednesday.