Man who drove off from traffic stop attempts faces 8th OWI, Janesville police say

A Janesville man who drove off from multiple traffic stop attempts faces an eighth OWI after his arrest early Tuesday, Janesville police reported.

At about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, a Janesville officer saw a vehicle traveling at an “unreasonable and imprudent” speed through a residential area and pulled the driver over. However, the driver later fled the traffic stop, and the scenario was repeated twice more before a high-risk traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Mineral Point Avenue and North Walnut Street, Lt. Joshua Norem said in a statement.

The driver displayed signs of impairment by suspected use of controlled substances, submitted to one field sobriety test, but refused to perform others, while a preliminary breath test confirmed his observed impairment was not alcohol-related, Norem said.

The driver, Dustin O’Connor, 40, was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of OWI 8th offense, failure to obey traffic officer/fleeing, and a parole violation, and provided a blood sample for evidentiary chemical testing, Norem said.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999