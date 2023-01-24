 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man who drove off from traffic stop attempts faces 8th OWI, Janesville police say

Dustin O’Connor, Janesville police photo

Dustin O’Connor.

 JANESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Janesville man who drove off from multiple traffic stop attempts faces an eighth OWI after his arrest early Tuesday, Janesville police reported.

At about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, a Janesville officer saw a vehicle traveling at an “unreasonable and imprudent” speed through a residential area and pulled the driver over. However, the driver later fled the traffic stop, and the scenario was repeated twice more before a high-risk traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Mineral Point Avenue and North Walnut Street, Lt. Joshua Norem said in a statement.

The driver displayed signs of impairment by suspected use of controlled substances, submitted to one field sobriety test, but refused to perform others, while a preliminary breath test confirmed his observed impairment was not alcohol-related, Norem said.

The driver, Dustin O’Connor, 40, was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of OWI 8th offense, failure to obey traffic officer/fleeing, and a parole violation, and provided a blood sample for evidentiary chemical testing, Norem said.

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Parthenon marbles return: Greece insists debate 'not closed'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics