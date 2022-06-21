Man who drove into Madison buildings had suffered 'medical event,' authorities say

The man who drove into two storefronts on Williamson Street on Madison's Near East Side Monday reportedly had a "medical event" just before the crash, according to the city's police and fire departments.

Neither released the name of the man whose vehicle caused significant damage to the building housing Willy Street Treasure Shop, 1012 Williamson St., before hitting the brick building next door that houses the Petinary veterinary clinic at about 11 a.m.

The driver suffered a minor head injury, according to police and photos taken after the crash. Police said he showed no signs of impairment after the crash and was cited for unspecified "traffic violations." Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer did not immediately respond to a request to identify the violations. The driver was treated on the scene in an ambulance but refused to be taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

The owners of the Treasure Shop and the Petinary were in their businesses at the time of the crash, but neither they nor anyone else on the scene was hurt.

The fire department said its Heavy Urban Rescue Team stabilized the Treasure Shop building and the city's building inspection department "found no other imminent hazards" there.

A witness to the crash said the driver had been headed east on Williamson at a high speed and swerved across the westbound lane and into the buildings after a vehicle stopped in front of him.

