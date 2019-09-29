The man who died Saturday after being shot on the North Side was a 19-year-old African American man, police said Sunday.
The shooting is Madison's second homicide of the year. As of Sunday at 11:30 a.m., police had not yet identified the victim.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 500 block of Northport Drive just after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
Officers found the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound, Koval said. The man later died because of his injuries.
Lt. John Radovan said the shooting "was not a random act."
Koval said more information will be released as it becomes available.
Last month, Amanda Woods, 30, was fatally stabbed after an argument over crack cocaine on the city’s East Side, authorities said. Lew Jefferson, 58, of Madison, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Woods’ death.