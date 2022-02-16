Man who died in Rock County crash was beloved local race car driver, authorities confirm

Kevin Olson, a 70-year-old race car driver from Evansville who was well known in the local racing community, died last week in a head-on collision near Janesville.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Officer identified Olson Wednesday as the man who died in the Friday crash in the 3400 block of Highway 14 in the town of Janesville. Olson died because of the injuries he suffered in the collision.

A 30-year-old man from Sun Prairie crossed over the center line of the highway and drove head-on into Olson's vehicle around 7:40 p.m. Olson died at the hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office. His companion, Nancy, was left in critical condition, the Olson family said.

The Sun Prairie man has been identified as Justin C. Archer. Information on any charges against Archer will be released at a later date, the Sheriff's Office said.

Since his death, Olson's family and the racing community have been morning his loss, remembering him as a champion with a silly sense of humor and a love for his family and friends.

Olson was a five-time champion with the local Badger Midget Auto Racing Association, a nonprofit racing group based in Sun Prairie that specialized in racing "midget cars," which are miniature, high-powered racing vehicles.

He also won two national awards as a midget auto racers, earning the distinction of United States Auto Club National Midget champion twice, his family said in a statement.

"As proud as he was of those accomplishments, what made him happiest was his connection to family and friends, most of whom had probably come to believe that he was invincible," Katie Landon and other Olson family members wrote in a joint statement.

The National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame said Olson was talented, outgoing and "one of the most unique individuals in midget racing."

"When you saw Kevin coming you always knew he was going to say something or do something to make you laugh," the group said. "The racing world will really miss Kevin."

The Olson family noted that he was "everybody's friend."

Droz Andrews, a writer for the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association, said Olson had a charm and silliness that always drew people to him.

"Olson, known for his silly antics, quick wit, and eccentric humor found his way into the hearts of motorsports fans around the world," Andrews wrote.

He said he had a "once-in-a-generation personality."

Olson's family said their loss of a brother and father is "devastating." Landon said her family is not doing well, but the messages of support they have gotten from the community have helped.

"The outpouring of love and support we have received over the past day has been overwhelming, and honestly that's what is keeping us going," she said.

Landon encouraged friends and fellow racers to send her photos and memories of Olson on Facebook or via email at ktracegirl@aol.com.

