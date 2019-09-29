...DENSE FOG INTO MONDAY MORNING...
Saturday’s fatal shooting was one of several shots-fired incidents in the area over the weekend. A witness told police she heard eight to 10 gunshots followed by vehicles quickly driving away Friday night on the East Side.
The witness found three casings Saturday morning in the crosswalk at East Washington Avenue and Fifth Street. Officers found one more casing in the 2200 block of East Washington. There are no known injuries or damage, according to Koval.
And on Sunday in Fitchburg, police said three people were injured by gunfire in the 2200 block of High Ridge Trail just before noon. One person suffered what Fitchburg police described as a life-threatening gunshot wound. The other two victims, including one who showed up at a hospital and is believed to have been shot in the same incident, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
“Preliminary information indicates the people involved in this incident are known to one another and this does not appear to be a random crime,” Fitchburg police said in a statement.
There is no indication that the shots-fired incidents in Madison and Fitchburg are related.
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.