The 23-year-old man who died in a highway car crash in Janesville Tuesday morning was identified by the medical examiner's office Wednesday as Colin Lukas, of Milton. 

According to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office, preliminary autopsy results confirmed that Lukas died because of injuries sustained in the crash. 

On Interstate 39-90 near mile marker 177 around 5 a.m. Tuesday, a 2017 Ford F350 pickup truck rear-ended a semi and continued driving until it became disabled in the left lane.

A Chevrolet Silverado then rear-ended the Ford, blocking both southbound lanes and one northbound lane because of the debris.  

Lukas was driving the Silverado. He died at the scene of the crash. 

Daniel Werner, the 34-year-old Madison man who was driving the Ford, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Janesville hospital.

Matthew Hardy, the 38-year-old Sun Prairie man who was driving the semi, was not injured.

