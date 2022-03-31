Man who died after killing woman near Shawano took own life, authorities say

SHAWANO — A man who died after fatally shooting a woman and exchanging gunfire with a sheriff's deputy in Shawano County took his own life, according to state investigators.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, the deputy responded to a call from a woman at a storage unit facility in the Town of Richmond Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the deputy saw a man shoot a woman. The deputy exchanged gunfire with the man, according to DCI. Investigators say initial evidence shows the man took his own life.

The deputy was not injured and is on desk duty, which is standard procedure.

State investigators continue to review evidence and will eventually turn over their reports to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office.

The man and woman who died have not been identified.