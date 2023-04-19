A man who crashed into a Southwest Side house on Tuesday afternoon claimed a man with a gun was chasing him, Madison police reported.

The man’s problem was that an officer saw him speeding and driving recklessly minutes before he crashed into the house in the 7300 block of Arctic Fox Drive and didn’t see any other vehicles in the area, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The officer was on patrol on Country Grove Drive around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday when he saw the vehicle speeding and driving recklessly, and then speed away after spotting the officer, Fryer said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, left in the care of family and issued traffic tickets, Fryer said.

No one inside the home was injured and the Madison Fire Department was called to check for structural damage to the home, Fryer said.

