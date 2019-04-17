A Madison man claiming he had been shot was arrested Tuesday night for calling 911 when there was no shooting or any other emergency.
Jason McCarthy, 42, also allegedly struck a police sergeant in the head when he was being arrested at about 9:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 4900 block of Mineral Point Road, Madison police said.
He was tentatively charged with dialing 911 for a false emergency, resisting/obstructing, disorderly conduct and causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury.
Officers responded quickly to the scene of the purported shooting.
"As first responders arrived, many concerned neighbors told them they knew of no gunfire or anyone being hurt," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
When police contacted McCarthy, he allegedly fought with officers, including giving the sergeant a blow that resulted in a large lump on his head.
