Man who brought gun to Downtown protest last year gets 27-month prison sentence

A Janesville man who was arrested last year after police saw him with a gun as a protest turned to a riot Downtown was sentenced Friday to just over two years in federal prison.

Kyle C. Olson, 29, had told U.S. District Judge William Conley at his plea hearing in December that he came to Madison because he was bored at home, was watching the riot on Facebook and decided to drive up to watch.

But at Olson's sentencing hearing, Conley noted Olson had also told police he drove to Madison because he was "tired of watching people burn down buildings."

"How he believed his presence on State Street in the middle of a riot (was needed) is concerning," Conley said.

Conley sentenced Olson to 27 months -- two years and three months -- in federal prison.

Police said they saw Olson take a handgun from the trunk of his car and tuck it into the waistband of his pants on May 31, the second night of several last summer in which peaceful protests against police brutality in the wake of the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis devolved into violence and looting.