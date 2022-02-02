Man who attacked mom with swords pleads guilty, found not legally responsible

A Monona man who attacked his mother with two swords in September, declaring that he rules the world, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree reckless injury and, as part of a plea agreement, was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Sylvester L. Mohomes Jr., 30, was originally charged in October with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the attack on his mother in an apartment on Owen Road in Monona. Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter told Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz the amended charge is more reflective of what happened and Mohomes' state of mind when it happened.

The guilty plea and the finding of mental disease or defect mean Mohomes is not legally responsible for committing the crime but will receive mental health treatment. A disposition hearing in the case will be scheduled at a later date. Berz could order Mohomes to be committed to the state Department of Health Services for up to 20 years, with the first part of that period under institutional care. For now, Mohomes remains in the Dane County Jail. His bail was revoked following his plea Wednesday.

A criminal complaint filed Oct. 4 states that on Sept. 4 Mohomes attacked Patricia Mohomes, leaving her with multiple stab wounds on her body, including a right wrist that was "severed halfway through," according to court documents.

She told police her son had asked her for her phone and money. When she refused, he left and returned a short time later with two swords, each having blades 2 feet long.

Mohomes and his mother live in two separate apartments in the same building.

Court documents state that about a half-hour after police were called, Monona police saw Sylvester Mohomes walking about a block away from the apartment building. He later led police to an area on Pflaum Road where he had left the swords, which he said he had bought two days earlier because "things were brewing" between him and his mother.

