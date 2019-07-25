Jake Patterson in court

Jake Patterson appears for a hearing at the Barron County Justice Center on March 27 in Barron. Patterson pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, killing her parents and holding her captive in a remote cabin for three months.

 T'XER ZHON KHA, Appleton Post-Crescent

The man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents in northern Wisconsin has been moved to a prison in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Corrections Department has confirmed Jake Patterson has been transferred to one of its prisons from the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Press-Gazette Media reports 

Wisconsin corrections officials recommended that Patterson be sent to a maximum-security prison out of state due to security concerns because of the notoriety of the case. The 22-year-old convict was moved July 15.

But Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials refused to say where he was moved and removed him from its online inmate locator.

A judge sentenced Patterson to life in prison in May for fatally shooting James and Denise Closs in their Barron home Oct. 15 and holding 13-year-old Jayme captive for 88 days in a rural family cabin near Gordon, about an hour north of Barron. Jayme made a daring escape Jan. 10. The girl was later honored by the state Legislature for her bravery.

