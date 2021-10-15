Man wearing ski mask arrested with gun, ammo on South Side, police say

A man wearing a ski mask was arrested with a loaded gun during a traffic stop where his mother tried giving a fake name for him to law enforcement, Madison police said.
An officer arrested Travon Kelly, 23, after a vehicle he was riding in was pulled over for equipment violations on the 2400 block of Rimrock Road just past 2 p.m. on Thursday, Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement. The officer saw Kelly wearing the ski mask when the vehicle was pulled over.
After a police dog smelled contraband in the vehicle, the officer told Kelly and the driver to sit on the curb and Kelly grew loud and stood up while the vehicle was searched, Kimberley said. The officer handcuffed Kelly and put him in the back of a squad car, and a loaded gun, ammo and the ski mask were later found in the vehicle.
During the traffic stop, Kelly's mother, Keshaunta Kelly, 39, came to the scene and gave a fake name for her son, Kimberley said.
Kelly was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of carry a concealed weapon, obstruction and on two Monona warrants for burglary and theft, Kimberley said. Kelly's mother was cited for obstruction and released at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was given several warnings and released.