One person was shot and stabbed on the East Side Friday in what Madison police believe was a domestic dispute.
According to Capt. Jamar Gary, officers were sent just before noon to a house on Rosemary Avenue for a weapons violation. They found a man with gunshot and stab wounds, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital. His condition was not known.
Gary said the incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute.
Police could not pinpoint where the man was shot and stabbed but said it was in the area of Rosemary Avenue and Webb Avenue.
Police said they were in contact with a person of interest, whom Gary said was the person who reported the incident. He did not say if that person was in custody, but said police are not looking for anyone in relation to the incident, and they say there is no threat to the public.
Ty Hopkins, 33, who lives in the 3100 block of Webb Avenue next to the building where police were investigating, said she wasn’t home when the shooting and stabbing happened, but her concern was for the children living there.
Hopkins said the neighborhood typically is a quiet area.
“I’ve been here three years, and this is my first time (seeing something like this),” Hopkins said.
“I was surprised,” added Felicida Morel, 58, who has lived in the 3100 block of Webb Avenue for the past 18 years.
Officers were setting up caution tape around an apartment building on Webb Avenue. They also were also searching a Rosemary Avenue residence and a car parked outside of it, which Gary said was a cursory search for weapons.
