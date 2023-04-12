A man wanted on multiple warrants tried to run over a group of officers assisting with his arrest on Thursday, Madison police reported Tuesday.

At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Stewart Street on the South Side, members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, Special Weapons and Tactics team, and Safe Streets Task Force worked together to take Sorrell A. Gilmore, 28, into custody, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Gilmore, who was wanted on several felony warrants involving weapons and firearms, drove toward officers before speeding from the area. Police used tire deflation devices to stop Gilmore’s vehicle and arrest him at the intersection of Dane and Taft streets, Fryer said.

Gilmore was jailed on tentative charges of fleeing and eluding, being in possession of cocaine, possessing a controlled substance, possessing THC and his outstanding warrants, Fryer said.

No one was injured during the incident, Fryer said.

