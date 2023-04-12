A man wanted on multiple warrants tried to run over a group of officers assisting with his arrest on Thursday, Madison police reported Tuesday.
At about 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Stewart Street on the South Side, members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, Special Weapons and Tactics team, and Safe Streets Task Force worked together to take Sorrell A. Gilmore, 28, into custody, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.
Gilmore, who was wanted on several felony warrants involving weapons and firearms, drove toward officers before speeding from the area. Police used tire deflation devices to stop Gilmore’s vehicle and arrest him at the intersection of Dane and Taft streets, Fryer said.
Gilmore was jailed on tentative charges of fleeing and eluding, being in possession of cocaine, possessing a controlled substance, possessing THC and his outstanding warrants, Fryer said.
No one was injured during the incident, Fryer said.
The US surpasses 140 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped
Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones
Several of the states where mass shootings have occurred this year are those that don't require gun owners to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon. However, some of this year's most high-profile mass shootings, like those in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, California, and Washington D.C., happened in states with stricter gun laws.
Gun violence in the U.S. is a complex problem with many contributing factors beyond state laws. A 2022 study from Everytown for Gun Safety comparing state laws to rates of gun violence, however, shows a correlation between the two. States with the most restrictions on gun users also have the lowest rates of gun-related deaths, while states with fewer regulations have a higher death rate from guns.
At 120 firearms per 100 residents, the U.S. is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned guns than people, according to the
2018 Small Arms Survey.
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space
This year, shooters have attacked people at college campuses, cultural celebrations, gas stations, private residences, downtowns, highways, and most recently, elementary schools.
The deadliest single event to date remains the Jan 21. shooting in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a dance hall in an Asian American community during a Lunar New Year celebration.
Nine mass shooting incidents occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 19—the most of any weekend in 2023. That weekend,
nine children were shot at a gas station in Georgia, six people were shot on I-57 in Chicago leaving one toddler dead, and five people, including a 4-year-old, were shot at a parade in New Orleans.
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones
Several of the states where mass shootings have occurred this year are those that don't require gun owners to obtain permits to carry concealed weapons. However, some of the most high-profile mass shootings of this year, like those in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park, California, and Washington D.C., happened in states with stricter gun laws.
Gun violence in the U.S. is a complex problem with many contributing factors beyond state laws; however, a 2022 study from
Everytown for Gun Safety comparing state laws to rates of gun violence shows a correlation between the two. States with the most restrictions on gun users also have the lowest rates of gun-related deaths, while states with fewer regulations have a higher death rate from guns.
At 120 firearms per 100 residents, the U.S. is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned guns than people, according to the
2018 Small Arms Survey.
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space
This year, shooters have attacked people at schools, cultural celebrations, gas stations, private residences, downtowns, highways, and most recently, workplaces.
The deadliest single event to date remains the Jan 21. shooting in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a dance hall in an Asian American community during a Lunar New Year celebration.
Nine mass shooting incidents occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 19—the most of any weekend in 2023. That weekend,
nine children were shot at a gas station in Georgia, six people were shot on I-57 in Chicago leaving one toddler dead, and five people, including a 4-year-old, were shot at a parade in New Orleans.
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.