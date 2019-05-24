...MORE PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL TONIGHT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN,
DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, AND ROCK. IN SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE,
WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA.
* FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
* MORE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT
OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. THESE STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF
PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL RATES IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. 1 TO 2
INCHES OF ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED PRIMARILY SOUTH OF A LINE
FROM MINERAL POINT TO MADISON TO PORT WASHINGTON. HOWEVER, LOCALIZED
AREAS OF A FEW INCHES OF RAIN ARE POSSIBLE.
* RUNOFF FROM THIS HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN AREAS OF FLASH
FLOODING, ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL RISES ON AREA RIVERS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
A Madison man seen crashing into parked cars on the East Side before getting out of his Jeep wanted a police officer to shoot him as he was put into handcuffs.
Arthur Fuqua, 61, faces multiple tentative charges including a seventh offense operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, fleeing/eluding, resisting/obstructing, two counts of hit and run and reckless driving, Madison police said.
Police were informed at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday of a blue-colored Jeep heading south on Fair Oaks Avenue at about 80 mph.
"It just struck a couple of cars," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "An officer was in the area and spotted the SUV."
The vehicle was heavily damaged in the front end, with parts hanging underneath the Jeep, almost to the pavement, and smoke was pouring from the vehicle.
"The officer saw the driver run a red light on East Washington Avenue," DeSpain said. "The officer got behind the Jeep and tried to pull it over."
Fuqua didn't stop but drove through a parking lot and onto Hermina Street, where he got out and started to walk away.
"The officer ordered the man to stop," DeSpain said. "The man was yelling for the officer to shoot him."
The officer didn't shoot, but took the suspect to the ground.
"With help from a passerby, the officer was able to get him into handcuffs," DeSpain said.
