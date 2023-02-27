The man wanted in the murder of a 41-year-old woman on Madison's East Side last week shot and killed himself in the bathroom of a Kwik Trip gas station Friday after exchanging gunfire with a member of the city's SWAT team, Police Chief Shon Barnes said Monday.

One of the two officers trying to arrest Justin D. Kopmeyer shot him, but the wound was not fatal, Barnes said. The two male officers, one with 13 years on the force and one with four, have been placed on paid leave while the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation investigates the incident — a requirement under state law when an officer fires a weapon in a case in which a suspect dies.

Kopmeyer, 38, was wanted in the strangulation death of Kristin L. Schmitt, 41, in an apartment in the 3400 block Richard Street on Wednesday. Witnesses had reported a loud argument between a man and a woman early that day and when a neighbor didn't see Schmitt later in the day, police were called and found Schmitt dead at about 4:30 p.m.

Schmitt and Kopmeyer had been dating less than a year, according to police, who had also been called to Schmitt's residence on Christmas Day about a domestic disturbance. Police referred domestic violence charges against Kopmeyer to the Dane County District attorney, but the charges were never filed because Schmitt declined to press charges, Barnes said.

Shannon Barry, executive director of Madison's Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, said it's not uncommon for domestic abuse victims to change their minds about filing charges against their abusers. During a press conference with Barnes on Monday, Barry noted that Schmitt was the second woman from Madison killed in a week. The other, Siphannya “Bee” Bousar, 29, was killed in Beloit on Feb. 20. Tyrone I. Young, 33, has been arrested and tentatively charged with homicide in that case.

Barnes said that as part of the investigation into Schmitt's death, investigators had located Kopmeyer's vehicle and people who knew him "and just started putting the pieces together and really calling anyone who may have been in that circle."

Police put out a bulletin about Kopmeyer and within 13 minutes of a getting a tip that he was in Madison and was armed, police spotted him at the Kwik Trip, 3528 E. Washington Ave., at about 4:10 p.m.

Officers tried to "dialogue and deescalate with the suspect, who was armed and had displayed his weapon," Barnes said. One officer tried using his Taser to incapacitate Kopmeyer, according to DCI, but it was ineffective. The other officer and Kopmeyer then exchanged gunfire in the store, the agency said.

"Kopmeyer retreated to a bathroom, where officers reported hearing two gunshots," Barnes said. "Officers later found Mr. Kopmeyer dead in the bathroom of the store from an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound."

Jesus Nolasco said he was inside the Kwik Trip buying food with his family when a man being chased by police came running in.

“Suddenly a (man) came in and in that moment all you could hear was screams, coming from the fridges in the back,” Nolasco said Friday while waiting at the nearby La Taguara restaurant. “A gun went off.”

Nolasco said he grabbed his wife and daughter and ducked behind the shelves until it was safe to evacuate.

Need help? Those who fear they may be at risk of violence from a domestic partner can call Madison's Domestic Abuse Intervention Services at 608-251-4445 or 800-747-4045 for help. Those in imminent danger should call 911.

Nolasco said he heard what sounded like a Taser. The man being pursued by police then ran into the store kitchen before Nolasco’s family and everyone else in the store were evacuated by police.