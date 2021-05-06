 Skip to main content
Man wanted in violent domestic incident pointed gun at himself while fleeing before arrest on East Side, Madison police say
Trendell O. Johnson booking photo

Trendell O. Johnson. 

 DANE COUNTY JAIL

A man wanted in a violent domestic incident pointed a gun at himself while fleeing before being arrested on the East Side on Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers located Trendell O. Johnson, 33, in the 5000 block of Camden Road and he fled in a vehicle for several blocks before road spike strips were successfully deployed and Johnson fled from the vehicle, Sgt. William Quast said in a statement.

While fleeing on foot, Johnson produced a handgun he pointed at himself and began walking away from officers near heavy traffic on South Stoughton Road, Quast said.

A police dog and an electronic control device were used to Johnson into custody, Quast said.

There were no reports of shots being fired.

Johnson is facing several felony charges related to the domestic incident and for eluding police and possession of a firearm by a felon, Quast said.

