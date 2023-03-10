A man wanted in a July homicide on the North Side was arrested in Milwaukee on Thursday, Madison police reported Friday.

Charvis Blue, 29, of Madison, was arrested in Milwaukee with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Blue is awaiting transfer to the Dane County Jail where he will be booked on warrants that include first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an updated statement.

A criminal complaint filed in October charged Blue in the July 22 death of Laron D. Bynum, 18, of Milwaukee, who was found in the back seat of a gunshot-wracked car in the 1700 block of Vahlen Street on Madison’s North Side.

Court documents from the case indicate Bynum was shot in the car on Vera Court, and then the car’s driver drove away from the shooting scene before the car stopped running on Vahlen Street.

Blue also is wanted in a separate gun-related felony, and for allegedly taking part in looting on State Street on May 30, 2020.

An earlier criminal complaint filed on July 29 charged Aquille T. Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime in the fatal shooting and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, along with possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Lowe was arrested Aug. 4 in Dayton, Ohio, and was extradited to Wisconsin.

On Aug. 31, prosecutors also charged Jakyra Y. Peeples, 22, of Madison, with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both as a party to a crime. She is alleged to have been driving the vehicle that carried Lowe and Blue to the scene of the shooting on Vera Court, then to Vahlen Street, where several other shots were fired.

The earlier complaints had made reference to a second man, now identified as Blue, being with Lowe when it’s alleged Lowe fired the shots.