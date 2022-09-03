 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man wanted in homicide dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

MILWAUKEE — A man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said.

One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was injured in the Friday night shootout, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. It was not immediately clear if she was shot by police or by the man; police say her injuries were not life-threatening.

Assistant Chief Nicole J. Waldner said the 47-year-old man was wanted in a homicide and police had tried to apprehend him shortly before 11 p.m. Friday when he fled. When the chase ended downtown, Waldner said, the man got out of his vehicle and opened fire on police. Police immediately returned fire, killing him, she said.

People are also reading…

A video circulating on social media shows at least five police cars chasing a pickup truck before multiple shots ring out.

Police have not released the names of the man or the injured bystander.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, as is routine in police shootings. The Oak Creek Police Department will investigate.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics