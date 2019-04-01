A man wanted for murder and arson in Georgia was arrested in Beloit Sunday afternoon, following a short foot chase by law enforcement.
Antoine Sims, 20, was taken into custody in the 2700 block of Scotties Drive, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Sims allegedly shot and killed a woman during a drug deal on Oct. 29, 2018 in Johns Creek, Georgia, then later took the victim's body and her vehicle to another location where he allegedly burned the victim and the car.
He was charged in November with homicide, arson and concealing the death of another, the Marshals Service said.
The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Beloit Police Department developed information that Sims was at the Prairie Village Apartments in Beloit, and that's where police found him.
The Task Force is made up of officers from the Dane, Rock and Sauk County Sheriff's Offices, the Janesville Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, the Marshals Office said.
