Man wanted for dragging police sergeant by car arrested after jumping off balcony, Madison police say

A wanted man who injured a Madison police sergeant last week was arrested Wednesday after jumping off a second-story balcony on the East Side, Madison police reported.

Emmanuel L. Harris was located at an apartment in the 2500 block of Fairfield Place around 11 a.m. Wednesday and jumped off the balcony attempting to flee officers who had entered the unit, but was quickly taken into custody by officers stationed around the building, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Multiple lieutenants, sergeants, and officers serving on the North/East Community Policing Team assisted in the arrest of Harris, who has several active warrants, including two for domestic battery, Fryer said.

The sergeant injured during the domestic incident was treated and released at a local hospital on Friday, Fryer said.

The domestic incident began when a woman called 911 around 8:40 a.m. Friday concerned for a female friend, Fryer said.

Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Winnebago Street before being sent to a shopping plaza in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue. The sergeant arrived to find Harris and the woman inside a vehicle in the parking lot, Fryer said.

The sergeant was able to get the woman safely out of the vehicle before the man took off. The sergeant was partially inside the vehicle at the time and he was dragged "throughout the parking lot," before the suspect eventually drove from the area, Fryer said.