Man unplugs ATM, wheels it out of Far East Side hotel lobby on dolly, Madison police say

A man unplugged an ATM and wheeled it out of Far East Side hotel lobby on a dolly early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.
Officers were sent to the Main Stay Suites, 5317 High Crossing Blvd., about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after the theft, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
It's unclear how much money was in the ATM when it was stolen, Fryer said.
Officers are reviewing digital evidence connected to the theft, Fryer said.
