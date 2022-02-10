 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man turns up at hospital with gunshot injuries, Beloit police say

Police lights

A man came to a local hospital early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, Beloit police reported.

The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of 8th Street, police said in a statement.

Wisconsin has seen its share of heinous serial killers over the years. Here's a look back at the horrific criminal cases that have scarred state history.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to make an anonymous tip online.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics