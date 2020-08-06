Man tries to burglarize home by throwing brick through window, Madison police say

A man was arrested Wednesday after stealing a clock off the porch of a Milwaukee Street home and throwing a brick through a window of the house while the owner was inside, Madison police said.
Jimmy Clark, 62, was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. Clark is suspected in other recent break-ins, police said.
Officers responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. from a homeowner who had just watched a man throw a brick through the back window of his house and then began kicking in a backdoor after jagged glass was left along the window.
Police found Clark still on the property with a bag that contained the clock, which had been in a box that was just delivered to the victim's front step.
Clark was taken to the Dane County Jail.
