Man tried to kill wife before police shot him 3 times with beanbag gun, complaint says

A man charged Friday with trying to shoot his wife earlier this month was shot with a beanbag gun three times by police as they tried to apprehend him, according to a criminal complaint.

Tokiee Sole, 43, of Madison, shot at his wife multiple times while she was FaceTiming a relative outside of her Southwest Side home on the 5800 block of Balsam Road, according to the complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

Sole faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder and six additional charges stemming from the incident, including intent to sell marijuana, cocaine, heroin and MDMA, possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal property damage. His bail is set at $100,000.

Sole and his wife were on and off again when Sole tried to break into her home in the early hours of Oct. 10, the woman, who was unnamed in the complaint, told investigators. After waking up to noises outside her home, the woman found Sole standing at her front door "looking crazy" with eyes "black as hell," the complaint said.