Man treated for overdose arrested after barricading himself in restroom with knife at University Hospital, police say

A Prairie du Sac man treated for an overdose was arrested after barricading himself in a restroom while armed with a knife on Saturday night at University Hospital, police reported.
At about 10 p.m., UW police responded to the hospital at 600 Highland Avenue on a report of disturbance. Jessie L. Cavins, 38, who was recently discharged after being treated for a drug overdose, had barricaded himself in a restroom just inside the main entrance of the hospital, after collecting personal belongings from hospital security that included a knife, police spokesman Marc Lovicott said in a statement.
Arriving officers could hear what sounded like Cavins thrashing around in the restroom, but were unable to communicate with him before the thrashing sounds stopped, Lovicott said.
Knowing Cavins had just been treated for a drug overdose, and that he was armed with a knife, officers concluded that his safety was in jeopardy and breached the door, finding Cavins unresponsive, Lovicott said.
Medical personnel who were on standby immediately administered Narcan to Cavins, who eventually was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation hold, Lovicott said.
Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked
Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash
Person dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say
Full report: Two militia arrests made; Jacob Blake, shot by Kenosha police, optimistic
Man arrested for setting woman on fire, striking man with vehicle in Waukesha, police say
Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
2 arrested after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff says
Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance
Madison 'kingpin' pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges
Mauston places 4 police officers on leave for off-duty incidents, city says
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.