Man treated for overdose arrested after barricading himself in restroom with knife at University Hospital, police say

A Prairie du Sac man treated for an overdose was arrested after barricading himself in a restroom while armed with a knife on Saturday night at University Hospital, police reported.

At about 10 p.m., UW police responded to the hospital at 600 Highland Avenue on a report of disturbance. Jessie L. Cavins, 38, who was recently discharged after being treated for a drug overdose, had barricaded himself in a restroom just inside the main entrance of the hospital, after collecting personal belongings from hospital security that included a knife, police spokesman Marc Lovicott said in a statement.

Arriving officers could hear what sounded like Cavins thrashing around in the restroom, but were unable to communicate with him before the thrashing sounds stopped, Lovicott said.

Knowing Cavins had just been treated for a drug overdose, and that he was armed with a knife, officers concluded that his safety was in jeopardy and breached the door, finding Cavins unresponsive, Lovicott said.

Medical personnel who were on standby immediately administered Narcan to Cavins, who eventually was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation hold, Lovicott said.