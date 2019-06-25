Washing clothes at the laundromat is normal, but if it means taking off your pants and underwear, you stand the chance of getting arrested.
That's what happened to Thomas Hilsenhoff Monday afternoon when he was arrested for public indecency at a Downtown laundromat, Madison police said.
The 74-year-old with no permanent address was in the Quick Clean Laundromat, 220 N. Bassett St. around 12:45 p.m. when police were notified that he wasn't wearing pants or underwear.
"His lower body was exposed," said police spokesman Joseph Buccellato. "He told officers he was in the laundromat washing his pants and underwear."