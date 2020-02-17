Man ticketed for drunken driving after hitting toddler with car in North Side parking lot, Madison police say

A Madison man was ticketed for causing injury by drunken driving after hitting a 2-year-old girl with his car in a North Side apartment complex parking lot on Saturday, Madison police reported.

The motorist, Jarell T. Patterson, 25, said the toddler ran out in front of his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 500 block of Northport Drive early Saturday morning, and he didn't have time to stop before she was struck, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The toddler suffered a cut to the back of her head and was taken to the hospital, DeSpain said.

Her mother thought the child may have lost consciousness when she was hit, DeSpain said.

