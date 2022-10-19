 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man ticketed after accidentally firing handgun in Far East Side apartment, Madison police say

Police lights

A man was ticketed after reporting that he accidentally fired his handgun in his Far East Side apartment on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, the 26-year-old man reported he accidentally fired his handgun while unloading it in his apartment in the 700 block of Vernon Avenue, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

No other apartments or people were affected Lisko said.

All indications were that it was an accident, and the gun owner did the right thing by self-reporting the incident, Lisko told the State Journal.

The ticket for discharge of firearm is a municipal violation, not a criminal charge, Lisko said.

