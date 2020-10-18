Man throws can of alcohol out car window, flees from police at 100 mph in Jefferson County

A Milwaukee man was arrested for his fifth OWI and fleeing police Saturday after throwing a can of alcohol out his car window, then speeding away from state troopers in excess of 100 mph, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The resulting police chase spanned three Wisconsin counties: Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties, the DOT said. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., and ended after the driver crashed his car and was found hiding on foot.

Ralph Schroeder, 53, was driving a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee in the eastbound lane of 1-94 in Jefferson and Waukesha counties, the DOT said.

"A State Trooper in the area located and observed the driver’s poor driving skills," the DOT said.

After the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the Jeep, Schroeder was seen throwing a can of intoxicants out of the car, the DOT said. He then fled from the trooper.

Law enforcement and other state troopers further east attempted to stop Schroeder by using tire deflation devices, but the devices did not deploy in time, the DOT said.

The chase was terminated for public safety reasons when Schroeder started traveling more than 100 mph on I-94 in Waukesha County, the DOT said.

