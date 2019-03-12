Try 3 months for $3
Janesville police squad car tight crop
Janesville Police Department

A man threatening to jump into the Rock River in Janesville Monday afternoon eventually did jump into the river, with the water rescue team from the Janesville Fire Department taking him out of the cold water and to the hospital.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. on the Center Avenue bridge, Janesville police said.

The Rock County 911 Center got a call from a man who said he was going to jump off the bridge, before the call was disconnected.

Arriving officers found the unidentified man on the west side of the bridge.

"As officers tried to approach him, he climbed over the bridge railing," the police report said.

A crisis negotiator officer arrived and tried talking to the man, but eventually the man stopped talking and jumped.

The man's injuries were considered non-life-threatening. No charges were mentioned in the police report.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.