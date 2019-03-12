A man threatening to jump into the Rock River in Janesville Monday afternoon eventually did jump into the river, with the water rescue team from the Janesville Fire Department taking him out of the cold water and to the hospital.
The incident happened at about 3 p.m. on the Center Avenue bridge, Janesville police said.
The Rock County 911 Center got a call from a man who said he was going to jump off the bridge, before the call was disconnected.
Arriving officers found the unidentified man on the west side of the bridge.
"As officers tried to approach him, he climbed over the bridge railing," the police report said.
A crisis negotiator officer arrived and tried talking to the man, but eventually the man stopped talking and jumped.
The man's injuries were considered non-life-threatening. No charges were mentioned in the police report.
Woman allegedly punched, shot at on South Side, man arrested, Madison police say
Man who was shot by police pleads guilty to making threats
Alleged intoxicated driver didn't realize deputies tried to stop her, Dane County Sheriff says
Man crashed into Rock County ditch, arrested for alleged 4th OWI
Madison man on parole in drug case arrested for heroin dealing, Madison police say
House fire leads to drug arrest in Richland Center, police say
Shooting in Sun Prairie leads to Columbus man facing felony charges