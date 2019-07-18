Janesville police squad car tight crop
A man fishing early Wednesday morning in Janesville was threatened by a man holding a knife who was trying to get into the angler's car, with the suspect found and arrested.

Jeremiah Kemper, 34, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, resisting an officer, impersonating a peace officer and making a threat to a judge, Janesville police said.

The incident started around 1:30 a.m. in Monterey Park on the Rock River.

"Kemper is homeless and stays in the area," said police Sgt. Chard Pearson. "The owner of the vehicle was nearby fishing and saw Kemper attempting to enter the vehicle."

An argument started between the angler and Kemper, with Kemper allegedly identifying himself as an undercover officer, saying it many times to the victim.

"Kemper then displayed a knife and held it over his head, in a threatening manner," Pearson said. "Once he found out police had been notified, he left walking."

Officers found him on the Center Avenue bridge.

"He refused to comply with directions and kept walking away and arguing," Pearson said.

When he got to Grand Avenue, still arguing with police, officers were able to distract him long enough to take him into custody, while still resisting arrest.

"During transport, Kemper began making threats toward a Rock County judge," Pearson said.

