...DANGEROUS HEAT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...
THE HEAT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY. THE HEAT ADVISORY WAS CANCELLED FOR TODAY.
* TEMPERATURES...HIGHS WILL REACH THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 90S ON
FRIDAY, WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 105 TO 111.
* IMPACTS...HEAT ILLNESSES WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH PROLONGED
OUTDOOR EXPOSURE TO THE HEAT. THE ELDERLY, CHILDREN, AND THOSE
ON CERTAIN MEDICATIONS ARE ESPECIALLY AT RISK FOR HEAT
ILLNESSES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS
EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY
WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE
POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED
ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND
NEIGHBORS.
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.
TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND
HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS
IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY
HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE
IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1.
&&
A man fishing early Wednesday morning in Janesville was threatened by a man holding a knife who was trying to get into the angler's car, with the suspect found and arrested.
Jeremiah Kemper, 34, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, resisting an officer, impersonating a peace officer and making a threat to a judge, Janesville police said.
The incident started around 1:30 a.m. in Monterey Park on the Rock River.
"Kemper is homeless and stays in the area," said police Sgt. Chard Pearson. "The owner of the vehicle was nearby fishing and saw Kemper attempting to enter the vehicle."
An argument started between the angler and Kemper, with Kemper allegedly identifying himself as an undercover officer, saying it many times to the victim.
"Kemper then displayed a knife and held it over his head, in a threatening manner," Pearson said. "Once he found out police had been notified, he left walking."
Officers found him on the Center Avenue bridge.
"He refused to comply with directions and kept walking away and arguing," Pearson said.
When he got to Grand Avenue, still arguing with police, officers were able to distract him long enough to take him into custody, while still resisting arrest.
"During transport, Kemper began making threats toward a Rock County judge," Pearson said.
