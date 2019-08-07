Tommie Gentry Jr. mug shot

A Sun Prairie man told an officer he needed a gun for protection after being arrested a second time for carrying a concealed weapon, Madison police reported.

Tommie Gentry Jr., 28, was pulled over shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Packers Avenue at Commercial Avenue by a member of the MPD's Traffic Enforcement Team working a speed enforcement project. During the stop, the officer spotted a .32 caliber handgun, which had a ground off serial number, in Gentry’s pocket as Gentry reached for his wallet, according to a police news release.

During a computer check, the officer learned there was a warrant for Gentry’s arrest for failing to show up for a court appearance after being arrested earlier this year for carrying a concealed weapon.

Gentry told the officer he needs a gun for his protection, the release states.

Gentry was arrested on tentative charges of carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping and on the warrant for failure to appear. He also was cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed and a seatbelt violation.

